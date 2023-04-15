Islamist group, Boko Haram, has killed at least eleven civilians during an attack at Buni Gari in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Security sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the attack occurred between Thursday and Friday on the outskirts of Buni Gari.

The Nigerian Army 27 Task Force Brigade fighting the insurgents, stationed in the Buni Gari, recovered the corpses of the victims in a bush on Friday morning.

A source in the army revealed that the soldiers combed the bush on Friday after the attack which left the town in panic.

How it started

On Thursday, two residents of the Buni Gari community went into the bush to fetch firewood, they were caught by the insurgents, one of them identified as Abba Gawi, 40, was shot dead, and the terrorist group asked the other person to go home and report the incident and tell people to come and recover the corpse, a source in the military said.

“He rushed home and reported the incident in the community, the community members decided to go to the bush Friday morning to recover the corpse, believing that the terrorists might have left by then, unfortunately, they ambushed those who went to fetch the body of the slained civilian and killed some of them.

“Ten of them mostly youth were shot dead at close range after their hands were tight to their back. Other people escaped and reported the incident to the soldiers at the Buni Gari, the soldiers were already on alert following the gunshots from the attack.

“The soldiers, led by an officer identified only as Aro, a major, moved to the scene in combat gear and armour vehicles, unfortunately, the terrorists fled the scene, and the soldiers recovered eleven corpses of the residents in the bush including that of one person initially killed on Thursday.

“It’s not yet clear whether the terrorists kidnap 15 other people as being speculated in the town. People from the community said some of their members are still missing,” the military source told PREMIUM TIMES.

The police spokesperson in Yobe Dungus Abdulkareem confirmed the incident to reporters. However, said nine people were killed by the terrorists in the incident.

The police did not provide further information about those who were reported to have been abducted by the insurgent.

