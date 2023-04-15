The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a special committee to conduct the primary election for aspirants ahead of the November governorship election in Kogi State.

The seven-member committee will be chaired by a former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, with Lauretta Ogwuche as the Secretary.

Other members of the committee are, Erelu Mark, Ikechukwu Nwosu, Deolu Harrison, Usman Ibrahim and Anthony Onwuka.

The National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Umar Bature, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday.

He said the primary election is scheduled for Sunday at the state capital, Lokoja.

Mr Bature urged members of the committee to work according to the guidelines of the party’s constitution.

“In carrying out this assignment, you are expected to be guided strictly by the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), the Electoral Guidelines for Party Primary Elections and the 2022 Electoral Act,” he said.

“It is expected that your exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during your assignment will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of the Party.”

The party recently screened nine aspirants for the exercise. They are a former senator, Dino Melaye, a former deputy governor of the state, Yomi Awoniyi, another former senator, Attai Aidoko, Kebiru Usman and Abdullahi Haruna.

Others are Zakaria Alfa, Musa Wada, Bolu Femi, and Idoko Idah.

The ruling party in the state, APC, on Friday nominated Ahmed Usman-Ododo, as its candidate for the 11 November governorship election.

