Candidates who could not sit the mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on 30 March due to technical hitches can now re-print their slips for the rescheduled test.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the mock examination for affected candidates for Tuesday, 18 April.

The examination body announced the new development in a statement by its Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin.

The voluntary mock test was scheduled for 30 March, but some candidates could not take the test due to technical hitches experienced at several computer based test (CBT) centres, prompting the board to reschedule the test for affected candidates.

Mr Benjamin said the rescheduled Mock-UTME is only for candidates who had indicated interest and paid at the point of registration.

He added that candidates, who successfully took the test on 30th March, and whose results have been released, are not eligible for the rescheduled mock examination.

Guidelines

JAMB said concerned candidates can now print their slips beginning from Friday, 14th April, “for the rescheduled mock examination coming up on Tuesday, 18th April, 2023,”

The statement reads in part: “In essence, the rescheduled Mock-UTME is only for candidates, who indicated interest, at the point of registration, to sit the mock examination but who were not successful during the Thursday, 30th March, 2023, exercise on account of technical challenges.

“All candidates for the rescheduled Mock-UTME are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng and click on “Supplementary Mock UTME Slip Printing” on the menu bar to know the time and venue of their examination.”

Me Benjamin also warned candidates against the application of henna on their fingers to avoid unnecessary interference with the whorls of their fingers which could impede biometric verification.

He added that the actual UTME test holds between Tuesday, 25th April and Wednesday, 3rd May.

“In the same vein, candidates are advised against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives, phones, among others.”

