Ahmed Usman-Ododo has emerged as the governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi State.
According to Patrick Obahiagbon, secretary of the Kogi APC Primary Election Committee, Mr Usman-Ododo scored 78, 704 votes to beat six other contestants.
Mr Obahiagbon who announced the result of the governorship primary on Friday in Lokoja, said Salami Momodu got 1, 506 votes, Abubakar Yahaya-Ashemogu, 1, 159, and Shaaibu Abubakar-Audu, 763 votes.
He added that Stephen Ocheni garnered 552 votes, Sanusi Ohiere, 424, and Smart Adeyemi 311 votes.
Mr Obahiagbon, a former lawmaker, said out of the 93, 729 voters, 83, 419 who were accredited, voted for candidates of their choice.
“Ododo, having scored the majority of the lawful votes cast at the direct primary election conducted on April 14, 2023, in Kogi, is hereby declared the winner of the APC primary election 2023.
“Ahmed Usman-Ododo is hereby returned as the duly elected governorship candidate of APC for the November 2023 governorship election,” he said.
Mr Obahiagbon congratulated party leaders and members for the peaceful primary election.
The committee secretary also thanked Governor Yahaya Bello, for making the democratic process possible.
About seven aspirants including the deputy governor, Edward Onoja, Chief of Staff to Mr Bello, Mohammed Asuku, had withdrawn from the governorship race on Thursday.
(NAN)
