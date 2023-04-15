The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has approved the posting of the recently-promoted Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, to man the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Mr Egbetokum was the supervising DIG for the South-west geo-political zone, prior to his new posting.

This is contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Adejobi said that Mr Egbetokun hails from Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun, and holds a BSc. (Hons.) Degree in Mathematics Education, an MSc in Engineering Analysis, and a Master of Business Administration degree.

He added that Mr Egbetokun attended various courses both at home and abroad, and served in various investigative, operational, and administrative capacities, including as Commander Rapid Response Squad (RSS), Lagos.

According to him, the DIG was the Head, Anti-Fraud, FCT Command; Commissioner of Police in Kwara State amongst others and was until his recent promotion, the AIG in charge of Zone 7, Abuja, comprising the FCT and Niger.

Mr Adejobi said the IGP also approved the postings and redeployment of 36 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to various commands and formations.

“Amongst the 36 CPs are; CP Operations, DOPS FHQ, Zubairu Abubakar; CP Homicide FCID Abuja, Fom Joseph; CP Railway, Lagos, Emuobo Ekokotu; CP Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Nemi Iwo; CP General Investigations FCID, Abuja, Salman Garba; and CP PAP Western Lagos, Dungus Monguno.

“Others are CP Police Mobile Force FHQ, Audu Dabigi; CP Anti-Fraud FCID Annex Lagos, Patrick Atayero; CP INEC Abuja, Olaiya Mobolaji; CP CCR, Olaolu Adegbite; and CP DFA Force Intelligence Bureau, Disu Rilwan.

“They also include CP Armament FCH Abuja, Mohammed Dalijan; Force Provost Marshal, CP Dan-Mamman Shawulu; CP Servicom, R&P, FHQ Abuja, Clement Robert; CP X-Squad FCID Abuja, Rhoda Olofu; CP Anti-Human Trafficking, Onah Sunny, and CP PAP Eastern, Yetunde Longe, and 19 others.

“The IGP has instructed all newly-posted and redeployed officers to strive to ensure that their commands, formations, and departments comply with the Police Reform mandate.

“He also tasked them to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“The posting is with immediate effect,” he said.

(NAN)

