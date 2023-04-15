Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Friday secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for his second term bid.

Mr Uzodimma, who was the sole contender in the primary election that took place in Owerri, polled 63,618 valid votes.

The Chairman of the seven-member 2023 Governorship Primary Election Committee, Williams Kayoda, said that 64,667 delegates from the 305 wards of the 27 Local Government Areas were accredited for the poll.

Mr Kayoda said that the exercise was conducted in compliance with the party’s Constitution, the 2022 Electoral Act (as amended), the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the guidelines provided by the national leadership of the party.

“During our short stay, we appointed ward and local government area committees for the purposes of the election.

“My mandate was to follow democratic principles, ensure that it is constitutional, legitimate, morally supported and legally binding.

“In line with that mandate, we have conducted the primary election through direct primary in all the 27 Local Government Areas,” he said.

Mr Kayoda described the exercise as peaceful, rancour-free and hitch-free with the support of the governor.

In an acceptance speech, Mr Uzodinma thanked the delegates and party faithful for the confidence reposed in him.

“The victory of today’s event is a victory dedicated to God Almighty and a victory that I will cherish for a long time.

“For me, I see it as a mark of confidence from the members of our great party and the entire Imo people at large,” he said.

He recalled that he had consulted God in prayer before contesting the election and that God had never disappointed him.

“Looking back, you will agree with me that from where we met Imo State in 2020 and where we are in 2023, there is a huge difference.

“If that is what touched your heart to challenge me to continue, I assure you that I will do my best not to betray this confidence you have reposed in me.

“I pray that God almighty will give me the courage, wisdom, knowledge, and resources to take Imo to its destination.

“When you go home, pray for me.

“The Imo you see today would have been three times better, if not for the huge money we spent fighting insecurity, but God almighty has intervened.

“Going forward, we will double our speed,” he said.

He urged the party faithful not to express fear, in spite of the propaganda, harassment, death threats or intimidation from the opposition parties, especially as the election drew nearer.

Earlier, the state chairman of the party, MacDonald Ebere, said the governor’s victory was not surprising to the people of the state.

“What you have done under three-and-a-half years of your administration is next to none.

“Imo people are proud of Uzodimma’s signature projects, infrastructure development and economic policies.

“For all you have done and for all Imo people, there is no dissenting voice,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Imo governorship poll comes up on 11 November.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier picked its National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, as its candidate.

(NAN)

