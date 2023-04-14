President-elect, Bola Tinubu, says voters must shun any form of violence during and after the supplementary elections scheduled for Saturday.

Mr Tinubu, who is out of the country, stated this on Friday in a statement he personally signed.

The Independent National Electoral Commission will conduct supplementary governorship elections in Adamawa and Kebbi States, five senatorial districts, and 31 federal and 58 state assembly constituencies across the federation.

“I call on Nigerians in the areas slated for the polls to conduct themselves peacefully and eschew violence and any act prejudicial to orderly electoral processes,” Mr Tinubu said.

“We must ensure that the electoral processes are brought to a final, peaceful conclusion. I urge all Nigerians in areas where the additional polls will take place to eschew violence and conduct themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner.”

Mr Tinubu also urged the supporters of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to come out to vote. He described the supplementary elections as the last leg of the 2023 general election that will solidify the victory of his party.

“I must also use this opportunity to enjoin my All Progressives Congress members and the teeming supporters in the areas listed for the polls to come out in their large numbers to cast their votes for the party’s candidates.

“Our party members and supporters should vote overwhelmingly for APC to complement and solidify the victory we recorded in the earlier polls. This will no doubt help in the effective functioning of government at the federal and state levels for the benefit of our people,” he said.

The ruling party is counting on the supplementary elections to expand its majority in both chambers of the National Assembly.

