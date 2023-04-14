Nine years after the abduction of the students of the Government Girls College, Chibok, Borno State, a group of youths in Nigeria’s northern region have appealed to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to prioritise the release of the students who are still held in captivity.

At least 98 of the 276 abducted school girls are reportedly still in captivity and school abductions have lingered on over the years in Nigeria.

The group- Northern Christian Youth Professionals, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Isaac Abrak, also suggested non-kinetic approaches to fighting terrorism and strengthening school security.

While the Christian group commended the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for securing the release of some of the abducted students, it emphasised that the incoming government should “take decisive actions to rescue and reunite these innocent girls with their families.”

The group added that the government should prevent further degeneracy development, saying the recent abduction of 10 school children in Awon Community of Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, is disturbing.

Non-kinetic approaches

The group further emphasised in the statement that it identified “non-kinetic approaches to the warfare as a strategic tool in finally weakening, containing and even defeating all forms of terror in Nigeria.”

“These non-kinetic approaches include addressing the root causes of terrorism, such as poverty, unemployment, and social inequality, as well as countering extremist propaganda and ideology through education and public awareness campaigns, the importance of this can never be overemphasised,” it added.

The Christian group also noted that protecting schools from terrorism will encourage education in the Northern region and empower the minds of the children and youths to reject the falsehoods that foster terrorism and “will naturally weaken and eventually defeat Boko Haram and other forms of terror in our land.”

“We encourage the incoming government to engage in the fight against terrorism with renewed determination by equipping the security personnel with state-of-the-art weapons and improving their emoluments,” it said.

The group also reiterated its commitment to advocating the rights of all Nigerians, especially the vulnerable and marginalized, adding that they “will continue to work with the government, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to ensure that the rights and dignity of all Nigerians are respected and protected.”

Chibok abduction, others

Since the abduction of the Chibok girls in 2014, efforts by the Nigerian government to secure the release of the remaining girls in captivity have not yielded much result.

Fifty-seven of the Chibok schoolgirls reportedly escaped immediately after the incident by jumping from the trucks conveying them, and others have been rescued on several occasions by the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Amidst the security crisis and continued abduction of school children, the Nigerian Military secured the release of some of the girls, as many of them were enrolled in various academic institutions including the American University of Nigeria.

According to Amnesty International in a statement Friday, there have been at least five reported cases of abductions in northern Nigeria, including from schools, between December 2020 and March 2021, while the threat of further attacks has led to the closure of over 600 schools in the region.

The group also confirmed that 98 of the Chibok girls have remained in captivity, while “more than 61 children are still being held in captivity two years after they were abducted by gunmen.”

