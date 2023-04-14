The police in Kano North-west Nigeria said they are ready to prosecute at least 781 electoral offenders who were arrested on various offences during the conduct of the 2023 general elections across the state.

The police commissioner in charge of elections in Kano, Muhammad Gumel, announced this to reporters on Friday.

“It’s in the record of the Nigeria Police Force that a total of 489 major electoral infractions occurred during the February 25 and March 18 rounds of elections, leading to the arrest of 781 offenders and the recovery of 66 assorted firearms.

“The summary indicates that a total of 185 major electoral offences were reported during the presidential and National Assembly elections with 203 arrests made and 18 firearms recovered.

“A total of 304 electoral offences were recorded during the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, with a total number of 578 arrests recorded and 48 firearms recovered. This included 161 suspects in Kano State, the police commissioner said.

Mr Gumel said all police commands have been directed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, to collaborate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in ensuring that all electoral offenders are expeditiously and transparently prosecuted.

He said the prosecution will not only be in the interest of the criminal justice delivery but will further the vision of the police to sanitise the country’s democratic space.

The commissioner said election tribunals have been set up in all 36 States and FCT and the police are committed to efforts towards mitigating electoral malfeasance with more arrests, prosecution and sanctioning of the ‘mother spiders’ to end their reign of impunity.

“The fact that most of those arrested tried and convicted so far for electoral offences are foot soldiers rather than the sponsors of electoral violence and other violations, many political elites have engaged in or supported violence in their bid to illegally shape the outcome of contests.

“In light of the foregoing, the Police hierarchy directed all the Commands Commissioners to collaborate with INEC in the prosecution of all electoral offences. This is to serve as deterrence and effective enforcement against individuals and organizations whose violations of the electoral laws are undermining the Constitution and threatening our democracy.

“The State Police of this Command is by this development committed to the implementation of this system of vigorous prosecution and punishment of all electoral offenders arrested and investigated during the last elections. This is to serve as a deterrent to others and help build confidence in our elections, Mr Gumel said.

Supplementary elections in Kano

Mr Gumel said the police will arrest troublemakers and their sponsors during the supplementary elections.

The supplementary elections according to the commissioner will hold in the federal constituencies of Fagge, Tudun Wada / Doguwa House of Representatives.

He said the supplementary election will also hold at 14 House of Assembly seats for Ajingi, Danbatta, Dawakin Tofa, Gwarzo, Gezawa, Makoda, Takai, Ungogo, Warawa, Gabasawa, Tudun Wada, Gaya, Wudil and Garko.

“It’s expected that this time politicians and all the relevant stakeholders in our electoral processes will be on the same page with the Police and other relevant security agencies by upholding their pledges of being transparent, peaceful and as well as playing politics by the rules.

“They must not only shun violence but also ostracize their members who might want to engage in any form of violence. We must collectively and at individual levels also educate our youths on the dangers of allowing themselves to be used by desperate individuals, the police commissioner warned.

INEC fixed 15 April for the conduct of supplementary elections across Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

