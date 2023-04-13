A coalition of elected members of the House of Representatives has promised to back the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) on its decision on the zoning of the principal offices of the House.

The coalition, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja and jointly signed by Usman Kumo (APC, Gombe) and Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), said the lawmakers are committed to presenting a united front that will help the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu.

Mr Chinda, one of the coordinators of the coalition, is a close associate of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who already pledged to work with the APC in the election of the leadership of the 10th Assembly.

Last month, Mr Wike, while hosting Deputy Speaker Idris Wase in Port Harcourt, said he will back the ruling party at the national level.

“The truth must be told that we are going to support the leadership of your party at the national level,” Mr Wike said.

The coalition claimed to have 283 members-elect from the eight parties represented in the House.

We must avoid the 2015 rebellion-Coalition

The group stated that effort must be made to avoid the 2015 rebellion that produced the leadership of the 8th Assembly. According to the group, the 2015 rebellion produced grandstanding at the expense of good governance.

“Already, 283 members-elect, comprising both returning and new members, have endorsed the coalition, which awaits the decision of the ruling APC on the zoning of the various offices.

“We are aware of the theatrics in the 8th National Assembly. But Nigerians want to see good governance and not grandstanding. Rebellion will deny the incoming Tinubu administration the opportunity to deliver on its mandate and the high expectations from Nigerians, especially under the current ethnic and religious tension in the country.

“We are glad that the leadership of the ruling party recognizes that the opposition political parties in the House are very key in the formation of the next leadership of the House, hence this coalition shall continue to consult with all the opposition parties,” the statement said.

According to Messrs Kumo and Chinda, the 283 members of the coalition are drawn from the APC, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

They also stated that the coalition is backed by APC and PDP governors.

“The coalition has the blessings of 14 APC governors, nine PDP governors as well as several National Working Committee (NWC) members of the ruling and opposition political parties,” they said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the ruling party has yet to decide on the zoning of the offices, however, most of the candidates have been campaigning across the country.

The lawmakers that are in the race include Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), Muktar Betara (APC, Borno), Ben Kalu (APC, Abia), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) and Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa).

Others include Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna), Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo) and Aminu Jaji (APC, Zamfara).

Meanwhile, Francis Waive (APC, Delta) has also declared interest in contesting for the deputy speaker position.

