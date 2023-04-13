The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Osun State, says it has handed over suspects accused of the murder of a final-year student, Okoli Aishe, of the institution.
The Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaj, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday, in Ile-Ife.
He said the Vice-Chancellor, Simeon Bamire, and the entire community were saddened over the murder of the student.
“Nobody knows that students can go to that level of indiscipline to cost the life of their mate,” he said.
The spokesman stressed that the suspects should have adhered to the constitutional provisions and the university’s regulations rather than taking the law into their hands.
READ ALSO: How we forged receipts to cover up death of OAU student Witness
Mr Olarewaju said the university had set up a committee to unravel the circumstances leading to the gruesome murder of the student.
Aishe, a final-year student of the Civil Engineering Department was clobbered to death in a mob action after some students accused her of cell phone theft.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999