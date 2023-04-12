The Lagos State government says its officials are assessing the situation at an unapproved seven-floor building under construction which collapsed in Banana Island Wednesday evening.

The state government said this on Wednesday in a statement by the spokesperson of the state ministry of physical planning and urban development, Mukaila Sanusi.

The statement said some persons who sustained injuries in the incident were being treated. “There is no fatality. This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done.

“The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins was immediately on site to assess the situation and flag- off investigation.

“We ask members of the public to remain calm and expect further information from the ministry as we know more.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported that the building collapsed at First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

It said Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), confirmed the incident in an interview with the news agency on Wednesday in Lagos.

Mr Farinloye told NAN that the building, which was under construction, trapped some workers inside.

He said all the emergency agencies were on their way to the scene of the incident.

