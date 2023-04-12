Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has responded to the petition filed by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, at the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Atiku responded to CCB via letter by his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, noting that the case is subjudice being the subject matter of a pending case before the Federal High Court already.

Suggesting to the CCB to stay action on the case, Mr Ozekhome said in the letter dated 7 April and shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, that he wrote the CBB following media reports of the agency’s invitation to Mr Keyamo to shed light on the allegations contained in his petition.

Background

Mr Keyamo, who is also the campaign spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign, filed a petition against Atiku over allegation of using special purpose vehicles to siphon Nigeria’s money.

The minister copied all the major anti-graft agencies—the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and CCB. He gave the anti-graft agencies 72 hours to investigate, arrest and prosecute Atiku.

Following the expiration of the ultimatum, he filed a suit against the former Vice President at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the CCB invited Mr Keyamo to “adopt the aforementioned petition and to provide any additional information.”

Atiku’s response

In a letter dated 11 April and addressed to the CCB, Atiku said it will be inappropriate to respond to the CCB since a court is already handling the case.

“it is highly inappropriate for a party to a

suit to take any extra-judicial steps, or to embark on any course of action that is either tantamount to, or calculated to undermine the

authority and integrity of the court, which is dominus litis over the proceedings.

“Such behaviour is as condemnable as it is unacceptable. It is strongly frowned upon, by courts of law, as it has the potential of over-reaching the court, the other party (our

client) and foisting or the court, a fait accompli. In fact, it smacks of contempt of court, albeit ex facie curiae,” the letter reads in part.

Mr Ozekhome also informed CCB that Atiku already responded to the originating summon by the Federal High Court.

“Upon being served with the originating process in the said suit, our client – through us – promptly responded by filing a statement of defence as well as a preliminary objection thereto,” he stated.

SPV allegation

Mr Achimugu, who claimed to be a former aide of Atiku, in a series of social media posts, accused Atiku of using Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) to commit financial fraud.

Mr Keyamo, at the end of the expiration of the 72 hours ultimatum, filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order compelling the security agencies to arrest Atiku.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

