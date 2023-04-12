The International Press Institute in Nigeria (IPI Nigeria) has set up three standing committees to drive its agenda of promoting journalism practice and media freedom in Nigeria.

A statement by IPI Nigeria’s Secretary, Ahmed Shekarau, on Wednesday, listed the three newly-inaugurated committees of the body as those on fundraising, programmes, and advocacy.

According to the statement, the National Committee of IPI Nigeria inaugurated Funke Egbemode as the chair of the Committee on Fund Raising, Hajia Sani, as the chair of the Committee on Programmes and Tobi Soniyi as the chair of the Committee on Advocacy.

While the fundraising committee comprises six members, the two others have five members each.

Inaugurating the committees, Kadaria Ahmed, a member of the IPI Nigeria’s Board of Trustees (BOT), noted that the challenges ahead of the executive committee were enormous, adding that it was the right decision to constitute the committees to help drive the organisation’s objectives.

The President of IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, said the committees were constituted to enhance the work of the organisation, bring in more inclusiveness and more buy-in to the work IPI Nigeria does.

READE IPI NIGERIA’s STATEMENT IN FULL

PRESS STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(ABUJA, April 12, 2023)

IPI NIGERIA INAUGURATES THREE COMMITTEES; EGBEMODE, SANI, SONIYI ARE CHAIRS

The Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) on Tuesday inaugurated three standing committees to help drive the organisation’s objective of promoting journalism practice and media freedom in Nigeria.

Inaugurating the committees, Kadaria Ahmed, a member of the IPI Nigeria’s Board of Trustees (BOT), noted that the challenges ahead of the executive committee are enormous and that it is a right decision to constitute the committees to help drive the organisation’s objectives.

Mrs Ahmed, speaking on behalf of the Chairman of the IPI Nigeria Board of Trustees, Kabiru A. Yusuf, pledged the readiness of the BOT to support the executives at all times.

Earlier, the President of IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, said the committees were constituted to enhance the work of the organisation, bring in more inclusiveness and more buy-in of the work IPI Nigeria does.

A statement issued by IPI Nigeria’s Secretary, Ahmed I. Shekarau said Mr. Mojeed appealed to members to pay their membership and annual dues to enable the organisation execute laudable programmes that members would benefit from.

The three sub-committees inaugurated are those on Fund Raising, Programme and Advocacy; Hajia Sani, Chairperson

A former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and immediate past Osun State Commissioner for Information, Funke Egbemode leads the Fund Raising Committee while Hajia Sani, the Director, Digital Media, Voice of Nigeria (VON) is the chairperson of the Programme Committee. The Advocacy Committee is headed by IPI Nigeria’s Legal Adviser, Tobi Soniyi.

The committees’ chairpersons pledged their readiness to work for IPI Nigeria even as they solicit the support of all members.

An Executive Board member of IPI Global, Raheem Adedoyin, said the inauguration of the committees is one of the best steps taken so far by IPI Nigeria.

He advised IPI Nigeria to continue to engage with the Nigerian authorities in its advocacy programmes, and to avoid unnecessary confrontation as much as possible.

Rather than wait for external funding, he advised members to save money to enable them fund their trips abroad to attend some of the training sessions and congresses of the IPI, adding that they stand to benefit more from such sessions.

The committees and their memberships are as follows:

1. Fund Raising

a. Mrs. Funke Egbemode, Chairperson

b. Mr. Aliu Akoshile, CEO/Editor-in-Chief, NatureNews 247

c. Mr. Fred Ohwahwa, Senior Partner, Tokee Consult Limited

d. Mrs. Victoria Ibanga, Publisher, The Next Edition

e. Mr. Bashir Adigun, Special Adviser to Kwara State Governor on Political Communication

f. Mrs. Rafatu Salami, Assistant Director, Digital Media, Voice of Nigeria (VON)

2. Programming

a. Hajia Sani, Chairperson

b. Dr. Elizabeth Ikem, former Provost, Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ)

c. Mr. Ken Ugbechie, Publisher, Political Economist NG

d. Hajiya Zainab O. Suleiman, Chairman, Editorial Board, Blueprint

e. Ahmed I. Shekarau, Group Executive Director, Media Trust Group

3. Advocacy

a. Mr. Toby Soniyi, Chairman

b. Mrs. Catherine Agbo, Deputy Editor, 24th Century Chronicle

c. Mr. Ukeh Onouha, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun

d. Mr. Danlami Nmodu, mni, Publisher, Newsdiaryonline

e. Dr. Hameed M. Bello, Chief Operating Officer, Peoples Daily

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

