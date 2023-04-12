Miriam Onuoha, a member of the House of Representatives from Imo State, has officially declared interest in contesting the speakership election.

Ms Onuoha, who represents Okigwe North Federal Constituency in Imo State, made the declaration Wednesday in Abuja.

She urged all the men in the race to step down for her in the interest of the inclusion of women, youth and the South-east geopolitical zone.

“In almost about 90 positions of this country, the men have dominated it. Ceding this one position to me will be a way of proving that we are running an inclusive government.

“I use this opportunity to call on my co-contestants — my male contestants to consider the love and the care Nigerian voters have shown to them, and as a matter of honour, step down to support this woman.

“I call on the male contestants to step down in the interest of peace and understanding if Nigeria and our democracy must advance, my candidature has to be pushed,” she said.

Ninth Assembly not rubber stamp

When responding to questions on the performance of the 9th Assembly, Ms Onuoha said she disagrees with the assertion that the current assembly has been a rubber stamp to the executive.

She promised to work with the executive arm and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu if she is elected by her colleagues.

“I disagree with the assertion that the assembly is a rubber stamp assembly, I have chosen as one of the mandates that I will work with the executive in the interest of Nigeria,” he said.

She also stated that she will avoid the “banana peel” that caused the downfall of a former Speaker, Patricia Etteh.

Ms Etteh was elected speaker in 2007 but subsequently resigned about five months later over a “corruption allegation”.

Ms Onuoha was first elected into the House in 2015 under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). She returned to the House in 2020 after the court sacked Obinna Onwubuariri.

She currently chairs the House Committee on Disabilities and is also known for sponsoring the controversial Cannabis Bill.

The Imo lawmaker is the latest in the long list of members that have joined the race.

Some of the lawmakers in the speakership race include Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), Muktar Betara (APC, Borno), Ben Kalu (APC, Abia), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) and Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa).

Others include Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna) and Aminu Jaji (APC, Zamfara).

