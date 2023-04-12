A final year student of the Department of Civil Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, Okoli Chizoputam, has been killed by angry students over alleged theft.

Both the university management and the students’ union confirmed the developments in separate statements on Tuesday night.

How it happened

The deceased, who was said to have returned to the university for a repeat of courses he failed, was alleged to have stolen a phone at the Obafemi Awolowo Hall of Residence on the campus but rather than reporting him to the university management, a crowd of students reportedly lynched him.

The students’ union said the victim was said to have been declared “Brought in Dead (BOD)” at the Emergency Medical Department of the university’s teaching hospital.

University kicks

In its reaction to the development, university management confirmed that the victim died from a “mob action on the allegation that he stole a phone.”

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, on Tuesday, the university “condemned, in strong terms, the incidence that led to the death of a part 5 student of the institution.”

Mr Olarewaju noted that the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Adebayo Bamire, has set up a committee to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.

“The action of the mob, being a violation of the law of the country and of the University regulations, has been reported to the police who have commenced investigations,” he said.

While commiserating with the parents of the deceased, staff and students, the university management admonished “the students to desist from taking laws into their hands and to report any criminal activities to the University authorities for immediate action.”

Students’ union reacts

The university’s students’ union via a statement signed by its President, Olayiwole Festus, a copy of which was shared with PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday, also condemned the development.

Mr Festus said the “arrest and investigations of individuals suspected to be connected with the assault of the deceased are being made for consequent legal actions.”

Hall executive officers sanctioned

Meanwhile, Mr Festus said while investigations into the immediate and remote causes of the violent action continue, the activities of the executive council of the concerned hall of residence have been “suspended immediately.”

“What has just happened is most inhumane. Justice must be served accordingly irrespective of who is involved. Mob actions are banned and not allowed on the OAU campus!,” the union president further noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

