The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ebonyi State has confirmed the death of 12 passengers in a road accident on Tuesday.

The Sector Commander, Uche Chukwurah told reporters in Abakaliki that the accident occurred at the Ezillo end of the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja highway.

Ms Chukwurah said the accident involved a white-coloured Ford shuttle bus and a pink-coloured articulated vehicle.

“The registration number of the shuttle bus is EBJ 350 XA while the articulated vehicle has no registration number.

“Fourteen persons were involved in the accident with 12 dead and two seriously injured.

“The dead persons consist of 10 males and two females, and the accident occurred at about 10.am,” she said.

The sector commander added that the injured passengers were evacuated to Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki for treatment.

“The FRSC commiserates with the families of the dead and prays for the repose of their souls.

“We urge motorists to realise that life has no duplicate and drive to stay alive,” she said.

A witness who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the condition of anonymity said the vehicles collided while at high speed.

(NAN)

