The management of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, makers of Peak Milk, on Tuesday apologised to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over its controversial Good Friday advert.

The dairy company had on Friday published an Easter message with a dented tin of Peak Milk pierced on two sides with a nail to depict the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

But on Monday, CAN described the advertorial as “insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable.”

The Christian body added that it is considering sanctions against FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, including a boycott of their products by their members and all well-meaning Nigerians who share its concerns.

It also called on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the “offensive” advert immediately.

In an apology letter addressed to the CAN President, Daniel Okoh, dated 10 April, the company’s Corporate Affairs Executive Director, Ore Famurewa, said the post was not intended to make light of the significance of the season nor to inordinately exploit the unmatched sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“On behalf of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, I hereby tender our unreserved apology to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as well as to the Christian community at large for the recent Good Friday social media post on the company’s social media handle,” the statement said.

“We acknowledge the sensitivity of the social media post considering the sobriety of the season. It was neither intended to make light of the significance of the season nor to inordinately exploit the unmatched sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“We wish to inform the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that the social media post has since been withdrawn.”

The company added that it is committed in its unwavering mission of nurturing Nigeria while maintaining the respect of all religious laws, tenets and guidelines.

“Once again, please accept our deepest apology and pledge to prevent a recurrence of such in the future. Do accept the assurances of my esteemed regards,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

