Following a protest staged by the students of the institution on Tuesday, the management of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, has announced the suspension of academic activities.

The students had embarked on the protest over the imposed N5,000 late registration fee by the university.

Protest

At about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the university’s students’ union led by its President, Ogunsanya Dotun, mobilised students to converge on the university gate, disrupting both human and vehicular movements in and outside the institution.

The chairman of the university’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kayode Arogundade, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that lecturers were forced to return home when they could not gain access to the campus due to the protest.

Earlier, the school management had announced that late payment of school fees would attract N10,000 penalty fee. But the students, through the students’ union, expressed dissatisfaction and urged the management to rescind the decision.

In response to complaints, the university authorities announced a reduction of the penalty fee from N10,000 to N5,000, but the students have insisted that the decision was exploitative.

The students, during the protest, carried placards with inscriptions such as: “No to Penalty Fees,” and “Late Registration Fee not for School with High Fees,” even as they insisted on the removal of the compulsory N5,000 fee which they claimed has denied them access to course registration on their portals.

University suspends activities

Meanwhile, while the protest was ongoing, the university management issued a circular announcing the suspension of academic activities for two weeks.

According to the university’s Head of the Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, who spoke on the phone with a PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter, the decision became necessary to avoid the breakdown of law and order.

He said the decision was sanctioned by the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Edward Olanipekun, a professor, and that it takes effect from Tuesday (today).

The memo reads in part: “The Vice-Chancellor, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Professor Edward Olanipekun, on behalf of the university Senate, has approved the suspension of academic activities on campus for two (2) weeks with effect from today, 11th April.

“Arising from the above, all students of the university are ordered to vacate the campus premises immediately and should not be seen within the campus premises for the next two weeks.”

The university urged parents and guardians to take note of the directive and ensure that their wards return home without delay.

“Any student found wandering around the university premises does so at his/her own risk,” the university added.

