Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that giving the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State to Dino Melaye is “dead on arrival” as, according to him, Mr Melaye does not have what it takes to be a governor.

Mr Melaye, the spokesperson of Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PDP PCC) is aspiring to become the governor of Kogi State in the 11 November election.

Speaking in a media chat in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Mr Wike said he was aware of the effort by the PDP to manipulate delegate lists in Kogi State to favour Mr Maleye, a former senator from the state.

The media chat was aired by Channels television and monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

“For Christ sake, Dino does not have what it takes to be a governor at all. It is not by coming to act in drama on television. We are talking about governance of a state, we are not talking about drama for Christ sake,” Mr Wike said.

“Why are you trying to manipulate the list in favour of one aspirant? When you give Dino that ticket, you know he won’t win in Kogi State.

“Why would Kogi people say they would vote for a candidate like Dino? Are we joking?”

Governor Wike said the PDP would be doomed if it gives the governorship ticket of Mr Melaye and vowed not to campaign for PDP if that happens.

“Does it mean now that if the PDP wants to win the election, it would give the ticket to Dino and you say tomorrow that you were rigged when you have already killed yourself?” Mr Wike said.

Speaking further Mr Wike recalled how Bukola Saraki, a former president of the Nigerian Senate brought Mr Melaye to him when the former Kogi senator first contested for governorship in 2019.

He declined to disclose what happened at the meeting but challenged Mr Melaye to come out first before he takes another step on the matter.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach Mr Melaye for his comments on the matter as his cell phone was switched off.

