The police said they have arrested the officers who were seen in a viral video assaulting an unidentified man in Rivers State.

The spokesperson for the Force Headquarters, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a Twitter post, Monday night.

From Mr Adejobi’s post, the number of officers who were involved in the assault are three, and not two as previously reported by this newspaper.

“These men have been arrested, and their commander will personally bring (them) to the Force Headquarters tomorrow Tuesday for further actions. They are 3 in number, attached to RRS, Rivers State,” Mr Adejobi wrote on the social media site.

He did not, however, mention the officers’ names and their ranks.

He said the officers’ action was “barbaric” and “does not portray the police in a good light at all”.

“I wonder how a man, a reasonable man, would be flogging or slapping a grown-up man in that manner,” the spokesperson added.

In the clip which has been circulating on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, one of the officers, armed with an AK-47 rifle, is seen slapping the motorist after beating him with a cane.

Another officer was also filmed shoving a woman, said to be the man’s wife, into a car.

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Okon Effiong, earlier on Monday ordered the arrest of the officers, and promised to get them sanctioned for their action.

The Rivers incident occurred a few days after a police officer allegedly shot dead a young man in the neighbouring Delta State for reportedly refusing to give N100 bribe.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some residents of Delta State protested with the victim’s corpse through major roads in Asaba.

The victim, Onyeka Ibe, was inside a car with his wife when he was shot.

The officer who allegedly shot the man had been arrested and detained.

