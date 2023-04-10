The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has praised Ayo Adebanjo for his contributions to progressive good governance in Nigeria over several decades.

Mr Tinubu spoke in a message from his media office on Sunday congratulating the leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on his 95th birthday.

While thanking God for his gift of longevity, the President-elect said Mr Adebanjo is one of the few remaining disciples of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo.

Mr Tinubu said Mr Adebanjo has been consistent over the years in fighting for good governance and social justice in Nigeria.

The President-elect particularly commended Mr Adebanjo for his leading role in the fight against military dictatorship, his pro-democracy struggles in NADECO and remarkable leadership within the Afenifere fold.

“I congratulate Baba Ayo Adebanjo on attaining 95 in good health. Baba is one of the few remaining disciples of our late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Papa Adebanjo has remained consistent in sustaining the ideals of progressive good governance and social justice.

“I salute his courage over the years and the useful role he has played in ensuring that Nigeria remains a strong, united and prosperous country.

“We pray that Almighty Allah grant Baba more years so he can witness the dawn of a new era where the hopes of our people for a better, stronger, more secure and more prosperous Nigeria will not only be renewed but come to full realisation.

“I wish Baba Adebanjo good health, renewed strength and, above all, continued grace of God.”

