President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Saudi Arabia on official visit from Tuesday, 11 April to 19 April, his office has said.

Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu in a statement described the trip as the president’s “last trip to the Kingdom as President, during which he will perform Umrah, the Lesser Pilgrimage.”

He will be accompanied by his aides, Mr Shehu said.

Mr Buhari will leave office as president on 29 May after completing his two terms as president.

