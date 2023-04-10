Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were among the dignitaries who paid their last respect to former Attorney-General of the Federation, Bola Ajibola, who died early Sunday and was buried later in the day.

The former Judge of the International Court of Justice died on Sunday midnight following age-related ailments, his family said.

After an Islamic prayer led by the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sa’dallah Bamgbola, the body of Mr Ajibola was interred within the Islamic Mission for Africa (IMA) premises, a centre he established decades ago on Abiola Way area of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Vice President Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo arrived at the venue at about 4.57 p.m.

Mr Osinbajo spoke in a shaky voice as he eulogised the deceased whom he was very close to having worked under him in the 80s.

The vice president expressed sadness over the death of the legal luminary.

After the burial of Mr Ajibola, Mr Osinbajo recalled his days with the legal luminary.

“Prince Bola Ajibola was someone I worked with as a special adviser when he was federal attorney general and one thing he demonstrated was his belief for Nigeria, and that one could serve in the public domain with integrity.

“I am sad that he is no more. As Segun, his firstborn has said that I am actually his firstborn. It’s a great honour that I know him and he mentored me.

Osoba speaks

Other attendees at the burial include ex-Governor of Ogun State Segun Osoba, Deputy Governor of Ogun State Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and Chief Justice of the State Mosunmola Dipeolu.

Mr Osoba described the late judge as a passionate personality whose interest in education and law cannot be rivalled.

He said the deceased had to sell most of his properties to set up a private university.

“Ajibola was a thorough prince of Egbaland, who believes in the legacies of our forefathers. He invested everything he had into education and law in Egbaland, Nigeria and the world as judge of the world court in the Hague. We will miss him,” Mr Osoba said.

