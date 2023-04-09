President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State have paid tributes to a former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, Bola Ajibola, who died on Saturday at the age of 89 years.

The President also commiserated with the legal community in Nigeria and worldwide, noting that the outstanding lawyer and eminent jurist used his knowledge, intellect and talent to advocate for justice, fairness and equity in all his undertakings within and outside Nigeria.

“The legendary arbitrator was at different times, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (1984-1985), President, The World Association of Judges, Chairman, Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria and President, World Bank Administrative Tribunal among other notable accomplishments.”

President Buhari noted that Mr Ajibola, having risen to the pinnacle of his career, took his brilliance in law practice to the International Court of Justice at The Hague, “where he served meritoriously between 1991 and 1994.

“His contributions to the development of our legal system cannot be overstated, serving as the Attorney General and Minister for Justice at a critical period in the nation’s history. His patriotic inclinations, integrity and passion for service and advancement of humanity will continue to resonate after him.”

Mr Buhari “sympathised with the government and people of Ogun State as they mourn their son and illustrious citizen for the educational and social development he brought to his community and environs.”

Mr Obasanjo, who was at the residence of the deceased judge to commiserate with his widow and children, refused to speak with journalists.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the Ogun State governor, on his part, described the death of Mr Ajibola as a big loss to the judiciary.

“His legacies in the judiciary, philanthropy and the educational development of Nigeria would never be forgotten.”

Mr Abiodun further commiserated with the Owu Royal Family of the late former Attorney-General of the Federation, his friend, Mr Obasanjo, as well as members of the Baptist Boys’ High School Old Students Association.

He said: “The death of this illustrious son of Ogun State, a celebrated jurist and judicial activist, public intellectual and elder statesman, is a severe blow to all of us who knew him

“Words cannot adequately convey my heartfelt sorrow over Papa’s death, for he was a kind and beautiful soul who spread love to all who encountered him.”

“He was a jewel of the Law Profession and an accomplished judicial officer of prodigious hue. Baba was a go-getter who delivered on any assignment committed to his hands because of his belief that service should always come first.

“Besides, he was a great religious influencer and philanthropist who established the faith-based Crescent University in his hometown, Abeokuta.

“He not only supported but funded some other altruistic projects and promoted research and scholarship through his establishment of an Islamic co-educational institution, Crescent University, in Nigeria in 2005, and he served as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN). He was also the High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2002.”

