As Nigerians join the world to celebrate Easter on Sunday, prominent persons and political leaders have continued to felicitate Christians in the country, preaching peace, unity and perseverance.

The leaders including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi; Lagos State Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu, the Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, and Senator Representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, among others, shared their messages of hope and prosperity in separate statements.

Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ by Christians worldwide.

Atiku’s message

Atiku Abubakar, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded 2023 general election, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, noted in his message that the “commemoration is a time for deep reflection.”

He added that the season is a time to pray for peace and promote unity across Nigeria.

Atiku said: “It is also a time for all of us — regardless of faith or ethnicity — to come together to pray for the peace of our nation. We must all remain constant in our efforts to promote unity — across all lines — because united, our nation remains stronger, and we can thrive as a people.

“Our shared experiences bring us to the conclusion that no matter what the forces of evil can do, we, as Nigerians, united in doing good, can and shall prevail”.

Obi speaks

On his part, Mr Obi in a tweet wished “all Christians a happy celebration and pray that the message and blessings of the resurrection will remain with us.”

The former governor also wished Muslims a happy Eid-el-Fitr in advance and urged unity regardless of the many challenges in the country.

“To our Muslim brothers and sisters who are well into the Ramadan fasting period, which will culminate in the Eid-El-Fitr, my special greetings and prayers are with you as we look forward to a joyous celebration.

“Given that we are all united as brothers and sisters, and in our trust in the mercies and infinite benevolence of God Almighty, I urge all Nigerians, particularly the youths not to despair in the face of many challenges and tribulations that we are facing as a country,” he said.

Mr Obi also prayed “for a better and new Nigeria, where equity, fairness, peace, unity, accountable leadership and prosperity shall reign.”

Archbishop harps on unity

The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Mr Kaigama, in his message challenged “leaders and followers to shun vices and uphold virtues to build a new Nigeria desired by all.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Mr Kaigama said Nigerians must first learn to stand together as a nation and genuinely work towards peace and unity.

“We must not allow ourselves to be divided by ethnicity, religion or political affiliation; corruption continues to remain an obstacle to development in our country.

“Some of the factors that feed it are linked to ethnicity and religious bigotry. Easter teaches us that honesty and integrity are values that we must seek and uphold if we want to build a better Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Kaigama also noted that Nigerians “must hold leaders accountable for their actions, demand transparency in all acts of governance and demand a drastic cut in the cost of governance.”

He added that Nigerians needed leaders who can serve and lead without preferential treatment of groups or individuals to the detriment of others under their care.

Message of love

The Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah, also called on Enugu residents to join hands to build the state into a land of collective prosperity, noting that “love and unity were critical elements in moving the state forward.”

NAN reports that Mr Mbah reiterated his commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the state, and enjoined the people to see themselves as one people, “who must collectively rise to the challenge of building the state into a preferred place for doing business, tourism and living.”

“I urge, therefore, that we unite in love so that together we can get the job done. I reiterate my resolve to lead an Enugu State of equal access to the promises, opportunities, and blessings that democracy holds for us, irrespective of social status or clan,” he said.

Also, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his message encouraged Lagosians “to use this occasion to renew our faith and hope for a brighter future.”

“Let us come together in love and unity, and work towards building a better Lagos for ourselves and for generations to come.”

Also, Mr Abiru called for unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians as Christians celebrate Easter.

According to him, divisive rhetorics and narratives that stoke religious tension and schism should be shunned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

