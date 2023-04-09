Nigerian Muslims, under the leadership of the President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar, have congratulated Nigerian Christians on the Easter celebration.

The felicitation was contained in a letter by NSCIA’s Deputy Secretary General, Salisu Shehu, dated 8 April, and addressed to the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Daniel Okoh.

NSCIA stated that Easter is a religious landmark that serves as a “springboard for spiritual renewal, religious re-awakening and general rebirth.”

“The Nigerian Muslim Ummah wishes you many happy returns of the seasons. We also wish you and ourselves a renewed commitment to holiness and righteousness to the glory of God and the greatness of our beloved country. Thank you and God bless,” the letter reads in part.

The letter also called for collaboration between NSCIA and CAN to unite to “admonish and discourage our Pastors and Imams, from desecrating their pulpits with political partisanship and hate speech.”

“As a people of faith united by our father, Abraham, the recent history of our dear nation and faith communities are being threatened by the machinations of politicians. These digressions can only be attributed to the handiwork of the devil, whose guile is ultimately weak indeed (Qur’an 4:47). Easter serves as another opportunity to redirect our attention to our shared values and ideals of fasting, love, prayer, penance and cooperation.

“Specifically, Your Eminence, the Nigerian Muslim Ummah would therefore appreciate that you leverage your committed leadership to partner with the NSCIA to guide, admonish and discourage our Pastors and Imams, from desecrating their pulpits with political partisanship and hate speech,” the letter reads.

The 2023 general election, specifically the presidential election, has been very divisive along ethnic and religious lines.

