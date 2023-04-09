The former judge of the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, Bola Ajibola, is dead.

This was made known through a statement signed by his eldest son, Segun Ajibola, on Sunday in Abeokuta.

“With very deep heart and gratitude to Almighty Allah, Our Dad, Prince Bola Ajibola, departed this world over midnight. May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah Firdaus.”

Mr Ajibola, who was also a former Attorney-General of Nigeria, died at age 89 after an illness associated with old age, the family said.

The late judge was the president of the Nigerian Bar Association from 1984 to 1985.

He was also one of five commissioners on the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission, organized through the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

He was the High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom between 1999 and 2002.

Bola Ajibola founded the Crescent University, Abeokuta and an Islamic organisation, Islamic Movement for Africa (IMA).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

