Communities in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State North-west Nigeria are living in fear of reprisal attacks after residents attacked Fulani settlers in the area.

The attack on Fulani settlers followed an attack blamed on Fulani assailants that led to the death of several people.

Residents of the communities are mostly Hausas while the members of terrorist gangs suspected to have carried out the original attack are primarily Fulanis.

The Chairman of Gwadabawa Local Government, Aminu Aya, told the Voice of America Hausa Service Saturday morning, that some terrorists had attacked Gigane village and abducted scores of residents.

He said the action of the terrorists spurred residents of Gigane and other communities to launch an attack on Fulanis in the area.

Some of the communities where clashes were reported are Gigane, Shan Yasu, Tungar Tudu and Sakamaru.

“The gun battle between the soldiers and the terrorists took over an hour which led to the death of one soldier while another one sustained serious injuries. What happened is that there has been a misunderstanding between the residents and some Fulanis. Their people were abducted so they attacked some Fulanis in the communities,” the local government chairman said.

Another resident, Zayyanu Sadiq, told VOA Hausa that the terrorists also killed an aged man and sent a message to the community threatening to attack it.

“But by the time they (terrorists) came to the village, soldiers were already waiting for them because they had been informed of the situation. A gun fight ensued that led to the death of many people especially the bandits. A soldier was also killed,” he said.

Mr Sadiq said he lost his grandfather in the fight.

Mr Aya, the local government chairman, called on security agents in the state to take charge of the situation.

“We’re in a serious situation in the area because of fear of reprisal attacks. Their (terrorists) target are the villages of Gigane, Tungar Tudu, Asara. These are communities they believe they have problem with,” he said.

When reached for more details about the clashes, the army spokesperson in Sokoto State, Adamu Ngulde, a major, declined to speak and asked this reporter to contact the Nigerian Army spokesperson.

The army spokesperson, Musa Danmadami, didn’t respond to SMS and WhatsApp message sent to him.

The police spokesperson in the State, Sanusi Abubakar, told VOA Hausa that the command was yet to receive report of the attack.

Sokoto State especially the eastern part of the state that includes Gwadabawa, Rabah, Isa, Sabon Birni, Gwaranyo, Wurno has been witnessing series of terrorists’ activities for years.

