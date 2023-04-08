The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the posting and redeployment of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to departments, commands, and formations in line with his manpower development policy of fitting the right persons into appropriate roles.

This is contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Adejobi said the redeployment was in line with the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of commands, departments and formations.

The affected AIGs, according to him are the AIG Zone 14, Katsina, Ahmed Abdulrahman; AIG Police Mobile Force, Ibrahim Ka’oje; AIG Special Protection Unit, Matthew Akinyosola; and AIG Zone 12 Bauchi, Sylvester Alabi.

Others are AIG Maritime Lagos, Yekini Ayoku; AIG Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia, Olofu Adejoh; AIG Zone 7 Abuja, Aliyu Garba; AIG ICT FHQ Abuja, Idris Dauda; AIG Research and Development, Yusuf Usman and AIG Zone 4 Makurdi, Haladu Ros-Amson.

“They also include AIG Zone 8 Lokoja, Babatunde Ishola; AIG Counter Terrorism Unit Alexander Wannang; AIG Zone 2 Lagos, Ari Ali; AIG Zone 9 Umuahia, Mamman Umar; Commandant Police Academy, Wudil, Sadiq Abubakar and AIG FCID Annex Lagos, Frank Mba.

“The IGP also approved appointment of Benjamin N. Okolo as AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa; Oyediran Oyeyemi, AIG DTD FHQ Abuja; Babaji Sunday, AIG FCID Annex Kaduna; Arungwa Udo, AIG Zone 5 Benin and Yusuf Usman, as AIG Force Transport Officer.

“The IGP has charged all newly posted and redeployed officers to put their best foot forward in ensuring that the activities of their new commands, formations, and departments align with the Police reform mandate.

He also tasked them to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“The posting is with immediate effect,” he said.

(NAN)

