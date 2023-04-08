The Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission has sacked an Upper Shari’ah Court judge for collecting monetary inducement from a litigant.

The spokesperson, Jigawa State Judiciary, Abbas Wangara, disclosed the sacking of the judge to journalists on Friday.

Mr Wangara said the affected judge, Safiyanu Dabi, was indicted by the commission for receiving the bribe of N50,000.

“During its 170th Meeting, Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission resolved for Compulsory Retirement of One Upper Shari’a Court Alkali (Judge) for serious official misconduct.

“Following extensive deliberations, the Commission collectively resolved for Compulsory Retirement of *Alkali Safiyanu Muhammad Dabi* for collecting a bribe of Fifty Thousand Naira (50,000) from a litigant who appeared before him when he was at Upper Shari’a Court, Birnin-Kudu.

“The Commission strongly warned staff in the Judicial arm to shun away all forms of Corruption and Bribery to meet with Corrupt-free Judiciary in the state.

“Therefore, the Commission re-affirmed its determination to deal with any staff found wanting in the discharge of his/her official assignment.

“Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission as one of the best Commission across the Country in terms of operating within the ambit of the legal framework, called on its entire staff to put all hands on deck to maintain that tempo in the administration of justice,” Mr Wangara said in the official statement.

New judges appointed

Meanwhile, Mr Wangara said the commission has appointed Aliyu Muhammed as Deputy Chief Registrar II Shari’a Court of Appeal and Abdulrashid Alhassan as Chief Inspector Shari’a Court of Appeal.

Other appointees are Muhammed Lawan who was appointed as Zonal Deputy Chief Inspector, Shari’a Court of Appeal and Muhammed Adamu as Zonal Deputy Chief Inspector, Shari’a Court of Appeal, the official said.

He said all the four new appointees are trained lawyers.

Reacting to the development, the Jigawa State Shari’ah Court Judges Association (JISSJA) commended the commission for their actions in the development of the judiciary in the state.

“In line with the law established by the Commission and its mandate in handling issues related to the Promotion of staff, Advancement and Discipline in the state Judiciary, the Jigawa State Shari’a Court Judges Association (JISSJA) commended the Commission for these good design achievement and fully assured their support and cooperation in due course, the association said.

