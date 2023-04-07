The Nigerian government Thursday took delivery of an air traffic control radar from Argentina.

“Argentina completed the first sale to Nigeria of a radar for civil use built by INVAP SE , which landed today in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, and will be used for air traffic control in the African country…,” Argentina foreign ministry said in a statement.

The primary 3D radar (RPA-200MC) supplied by INVAP is the first export of its kind between Argentina and any African country.

A statement announcing the purchase said the procurement was facilitated by Jampur International FZE, a company from the United Arab Emirates, which is responsible for the provision of airport equipment required by the Federal Ministry of Aviation of Nigeria to improve the safety of civil aviation operations in that country.

The contract was signed in March 2021 by Mohammad Shafiq, CEO of Jampur International FZE, and Vicente Campenni, General Manager of INVAP.

The radar, the first of nine to be supplied, was transferred on Tuesday in a Hercules plane of the Argentine Air Force which arrived in Nigeria on Thursday. It was received by the Argentine ambassador in Nigeria, Alejandro Herrero, and Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

“As for the radar, its modern design puts it at the forefront of this type of radar. These systems make use of techniques considered state-of-the-art in the field, known as Software Defined Radars. It has state-of-the-art solid-state amplifiers and an active antenna with Digital Beam Forming,” INVAP said.

It added that the radar can operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with high availability, minimal preventive maintenance and low logistical and operational costs throughout its life cycle.

It can also be operated remotely and integrates with traffic management systems (ATM) and multi-sensor command and control, minimising the number of personnel required to operate it.

According to Argentina’s foreign ministry, “this international commercial operation opens the doors of the African market to the radar technology sector, and allows it to strengthen its position and prestige as a responsible provider of highly complex technology.” It added that there are prospects to expand exports of this type to other nations.

Teams of specialised scientists and technicians will begin the final integration process and the radar testing phase.

Commenting on the delivery, Mr Herrero said the export highlights the work of the Argentine Technology and Science agency, complying with the highest international standards for sensitive technology exports.

“This is just a sample of what can be done in Argentina thanks to the trust deposited in us by Nigeria’s government. My appreciation to H.E. President Buhari and H.E. Hadi Sirika for this vote of confidence,” he added.

Mr Sirika on Thursday tweeted saying “I received one out of nine Primary Radar equipment to be procured. This procurement will ensure both willing and unwilling aircraft in our airspace are promptly detected. Safety, security and efficiency has been the focus of Buhari’s aviation since 2015.”

“It is a long range primary radar which can detect any aircraft in flight that is willing or unwilling to be seen,” Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Pwajok Lawrence told PREMIUM TIMES.

This is in addition to the country’s radars which are all short range.

He added that the recent acquisition will help in securing the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Maiduguri will receive the first radar owing to the insecurity in the region, Mr Lawrence told PREMIUM TIMES.

The areas where the other eight radars will be located include Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt (Rivers), Numan (Adamawa), Talata Marafa (Kebbi), Obubra (Cross River), Lagos, and Ilorin (Kwara).

