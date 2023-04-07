A PREMIUM TIMES journalist, Abdulkareem Mojeed, has been selected for Mongabay Y. Eva Tan Conservation Reporting Fellowship programme.

Mr Mojeed was selected for the fellowship alongside two other journalists from different parts of Africa.

Mongabay said it created the Y. Eva Tan Conservation Reporting Fellowship to build the capacity of young and aspiring environmental journalists to cover biodiversity hotspots around the world.

The programme provides opportunities for 12 journalists per year from tropical countries to report on critical environmental issues, to gain valuable training, experience and credibility that will help them advance their careers in journalism and communications.

Mongabay, in an announcement on Thursday, said this year, it received more than 450 impressive applications from around the globe.

“The enthusiasm of these young journalists in developing their careers and reporting on crucial environmental issues in biodiversity hotspots is truly inspiring.

“Mongabay is delighted to welcome Abdulkareem Mojeed, Priscilla Misiekaba-Kia and Vitor Prado dos Anjos as our newest cohort for the Conservation Reporting Fellowship Program. This group signifies the continuation of our efforts to inspire and support the next generation of environmental journalists,” organisers said.

Profile

Mr Mojeed, a business and agric correspondent at PREMIUM TIMES, trained in Botany and Ecological Studies.

He is an environment enthusiast who is passionate about journalism that drives sustainable development. Mr Mojeed has published hundreds of reports centred around agriculture, food security, climate change and environment. Last November, he covered the Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Egypt.

In February, his report on the perceptions of smallholder farmers growing genetically modified crops in Nigeria was shortlisted for the 2023 True Story award.

Before joining PREMIUM TIMES in 2019, Mr Mojeed was an agriculture researcher with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

He is among five Nigerian journalists that earned grants to tell solution-driven stories for the 2021 Solutions Journalism Network Africa Fellowship.

When he is not working, Mr Mojeed likes travelling and watching football.

