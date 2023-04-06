President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Saratu Umar as the executive secretary of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, ending a crisis that has pitched the sacked boss against her senior officers and affected the operation of the commission.

Presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina disclosed the sack on Thursday. He did not state the reason but PREMIUM had exclusively reported allegations of incompetence and mismanagement against Saratu Umar.

PREMIUM TIMES also understands she recently shunned an invitation to appear before a ministerial panel the affairs of the NIPC under her watch. The Independent and Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Offences Commission is also investigating Ms Umar for alleged corruption.

Read the full statement by Mr Adesina on Saratu Umar below.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI TERMINATES APPOINTMENT OF SARATU UMAR AS NIPC BOSS

President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), with immediate effect.

In a directive to the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo CON, the President also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

Read Our Previous Exclusives on this Story Below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

