The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the alleged diversion of N20 billion through “shady consultancy” by the staff of NNPC Limited.

The resolution was a sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by Ibrahim Kawu (APC, Kano) on Thursday during plenary.

Mr Kawu, in the motion, called for an investigation to address the alleged payment of N20 billion to the consultants by the NNPC Limited.

“The staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company are reported to have diverted over N20 billion in the guise of consultancy fees paid to its consultants, Messrs Safaya,” he said.

Mr Kawu noted that the House must undertake the investigation to “complement” the effort of the federal government in the fight against corruption.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that NNPC Limited refuted a publication by an online medium, Sahara Reporters, that the corporation diverted the money.

NNPC Limited had in a statement said it did not pay any ghost consultant, noting that there is an “N18 billion” dispute with Ogun State which is currently in court.

Mr Kawu’s motion was taken without debate, and consequently, the House resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to conduct the investigation.

The committee which has not been constituted was mandated to report back to the House in four weeks.

