The Council of Elders of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to prosecute those behind attacks against Igbo and destruction of their properties in Lagos State during the 2023 general elections.

The elders disclosed this in a communique issued at the end of its virtual meeting on Wednesday, which was attended by members from Nigeria, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Italy and other parts of the world.

The communique, made available to reporters in Enugu on Thursday, was signed by the Chairman of the Council in Nigeria, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okey Emuchay, and its national spokesperson, Chiedozie Ogbonnia.

Others include: Simon Okeke, who joined the meeting from Nigeria, two from Europe – Adolphus Umunnakwe and Ignatius Muotoh, and two others from the United States of America – Godfrey Ajoku and Kingsley Obaji.

The communique, made available to reporters in Enugu on Thursday, was signed by the Chairman of the Council in Nigeria, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okey Emuchay, and its national spokesperson, Chiedozie Ogbonnia.

Others include: Simon Okeke, who joined the meeting from Nigeria, two from Europe – Adolphus Umunnakwe and Ignatius Muotoh, and two others from the United States of America – Godfrey Ajoku and Kingsley Obaji.

The elders said the meeting was convened to review “the painful and agonising experiences” of Igbo in Lagos State during the just concluded general election.

Suspected political thugs reportedly attacked some Igbo and destroyed their properties in various parts of the state for voting against candidates of a political party in the state during the general elections.

“These unpatriotic Nigerians destroyed properties belonging to the Igbo. For example, a whole market was burnt. The information available reveals that they are still threatening the lives of the Igbo and their properties in Lagos State,” the elders stated.

“We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to bring to book all those who played remote and immediate roles in killing, maiming and destroying the properties of the Igbos in Lagos State,” the group appealed.

READ ALSO:

It said the attacks were similar to the events that triggered the outbreak of the Nigeria civil war during which millions of people were killed.

The elders, while condemning alleged profiling of Igbo and their properties for attacks in the state, said it was “strange and inconceivable” that Igbo would be attacked for an election where nobody from the ethnic nationality was a contestant.

“All the candidates for the election in Lagos State were Lagosians or Yoruba. It is therefore strange, unjust and inconceivable to profile the Igbo and their assets for destruction because they exercised their franchise in favour of the Yoruba candidates,” it said.

“We also appeal to the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-olu, to use his office as the chief security officer of Lagos State to protect Igbo lives and properties and ensure that the Igbo who are maliciously detained in various police stations are released.”

Resolutions

The elders said they have resolved to formally petition Mr Buhari to express their “sadness and disappointment” over the attacks. The group also resolved to send a protest letter to the National Assembly and other relevant agencies to express their feelings.

It added that a “high-powered” Igbo delegation would be sent to Lagos State to meet some leaders of the state so as to establish a lasting cordial and peaceful relationship between the Igbo and the Yoruba in the state.

The group equally resolved to carry out investigation into the incident to determine the number of Igbo killed and injured as well as their destroyed properties just as they vowed to ensure prosecution of the attackers and compensation for victims of the attacks.

“The elders have resolved that Ndigbo will no longer fold their hands and watch their kit and kin humiliated, brutalised and killed,” the group said.

The elders added that they had directed Ohanaeze Ndigbo to set up an emergency telephone line where Igbos in Lagos who are victimised because of their Igbo origin will make a report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

