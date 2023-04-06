A member of the House of Representatives from Kano State, Shamsuddeen Danbazau, has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to zone the position of the Senate President to the North-west geopolitical zone.

Mr Dambazau, who represents Takai/Sumaila Federal Constituency, told reporters on Thursday that the APC will continue to maintain its popularity in the North-west region, as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Barau Jibrin, who was elected for the third term to represent Kano North District is considering for the position of senate president.

He stated that the people of Kano and the larger North-west region are supporting Mr Jibrin to become the next President of the Senate because they believe in his capacity and capability to steer the wheel of the federal parliament towards the path of growth and stability.

“We, who are rooting for Senator Barau Jibrin to become the next President of the Senate, believe in his capacity and capability to steer the wheel of the federal parliament towards the path of growth and stability for our dear country, as envisioned by the founding fathers of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“(Mr) Jibrin is not only an experienced parliamentarian having been elected for a third term but also a seasoned administrator, a quality he has shown as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

“It is worth noting that Jibrin has been in charge of the federal government’s budget in the Senate when the 9th National Assembly returned the country’s budget cycle to January-December, which greatly helped President Mumammadu Buhari-led administration in achieving its economic goals. Indeed, his loyalty to the APC government and party is exemplary.

“The 10th National Assembly needs a leader like (Mr) Jibrin who has garnered knowledge and experience from within and outside Nigeria, going by his academic records and qualifications.

“Jibrin is representing Kano North Senatorial District in Kano State, the biggest state in the North-West geopolitical zone, which has consistently voted for the APC and its candidates, from President Muhammadu Buhari to President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“While leaders and members of the APC, especially in the National Assembly, are waiting for the ruling party’s direction in terms of zoning of the parliamentary leadership positions, it is our strong belief that it will be strategic for the party to zone the position of Senate President to the North-West.

“This will help in building on the party’s presence in the zone, especially in Kano and other states where the opposition parties have occupied,” Mr Danbazau said.

