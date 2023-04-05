A suspected graves robber, Gbesemehan Solomon, has been arrested for allegedly exhuming a corpse and stealing the skull in Ipokia, Ogun State.

Residents said over 50 human skulls had been removed from their graves over the past few months by suspected ritualists believed to operate in the town at night.

Two months ago, locals had raised an alarm that the dead could no longer “rest in peace” in Ipokia as their skulls were being stolen by the suspected ritualists.

The development had forced the locals to keep vigils over cemetries in the hope of apprehending the graves robbers.

A resident of Ipokia, who simply identified herself as Morufat, told PREMIUM TIMES that the efforts paid off on Monday night when they arrested Mr Solomon at Idologun area of the town while exhuming a body from the grave.

A skull was reportedly found in the suspect’s bag with his tools for digging up graves.

The traditional ruler of the town, the Onipokia of Ipokia, Yisa Olaniyan, confirmed to journalists that a suspect had been arrested and handed over to the police.

The police spokesperson in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development.

“Yes it is true. We arrested one person in connection to the crime and we are still in search of two others who are accomplices and by the grace of God they will all be apprehended,” the police spokesperson said.

