Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
The former US president was arraigned before Judge Juan Merchan. He is the first former president in the history of the US to face criminal charges.
News outlets were not allowed to broadcast the arraignment, a judge ruled Monday night, but five still photographers are allowed to take photos ahead of the proceedings.
Mr Trump was indicted last week by a grand jury following an investigation related to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
ALSO READ: U..S. Grand Jury votes to indict Donald Trump over payment to porn star
Mr Trump before his indictment declared his intention to run for office again. He is expected to continue his campaign for the presidency as the US Constitution does not require that the president be free from indictment, conviction or prison; it follows that a person under indictment or in prison may run for the office and may even serve as president.
More details…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999