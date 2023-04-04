Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The former US president was arraigned before Judge Juan Merchan. He is the first former president in the history of the US to face criminal charges.

News outlets were not allowed to broadcast the arraignment, a judge ruled Monday night, but five still photographers are allowed to take photos ahead of the proceedings.

Mr Trump was indicted last week by a grand jury following an investigation related to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Mr Trump before his indictment declared his intention to run for office again. He is expected to continue his campaign for the presidency as the US Constitution does not require that the president be free from indictment, conviction or prison; it follows that a person under indictment or in prison may run for the office and may even serve as president.

