The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recorded 22 incidents of hate speeches concerning the 2023 general elections.

Presenting a report to journalists, Project Coordinator of Mobilising Voters for Election (MOVE) of the NHRC, Hilary Ogbonna, also noted the level of human rights violations associated with the elections.

The project is organised in collaboration with the UN Human Rights Resident in Nigeria, Ford foundation and the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP).

The commission on 17 October 2022 inaugurated the project which according to its Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was initiated to tackle voter apathy.

”The NHRC has launched Investigations on hate speech committed before, during and after the elections,” he said.

Report

Mr Ogbonna said human rights violations were recorded during the 18 March governorship and state House of Assembly elections, while voter suppression was recorded in Lagos, Rivers, Imo, Ebonyi, Bayelsa states.

”The right to freedom of association were violated in Ebonyi and Lagos, Right to Dignity of Human Person in Lagos, Edo, Delta, Benue.

“The right to participation was also violated in Lagos, Oyo, Rivers while voting related killings were recorded in Ebonyi, Kano, Lagos, Borno,” he said.

Mr Ogbonna said the situation room records showed that there were two bomb attacks in Kaduna and Benue in the March elections.

He added that the commission recorded attacks on 75 INEC facilities.

Mr Ogbonna further said there were three reports of political intolerance and killing of six law enforcement agents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential elections and National assembly took place on 25 February while the governorship and state Houses of Assembly Elections were held on 18 March.

(NAN )

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

