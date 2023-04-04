he Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of a N725 million worth Banana Island, Lagos property linked to Patrick Akpobolokemi, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said in a statement that the judge, Tijani Ringim, issued the interim forfeiture order following its ex parte application.

It told the court in its application that the property at Plot J 37A 218 Close, 2nd Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, was “reasonably suspected to be proceeds of an unlawful activity.”

The judge went on to grant the application for interim forfeiture giving anyone interested in the asset 14 days to show cause why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

