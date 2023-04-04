Controversies have trailed the recent commissioning of ten high-capacity firefighting vehicles reportedly worth over N12 billion by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, in a tweet posted on his official Twitter page Sunday, announced that he had commissioned “ten firefighting trucks” costing over N12 billion.

“Just commissioned 10 Firefighting trucks, total cost of over 12Bn Naira. More to come in due course. Safety has been the Buhari focus in Aviation, since 2015. Hitherto FAAN has not bought new trucks in 15 years,” the minister tweeted.

While some Nigerians lauded the move, describing it as a step towards improving Nigeria’s safety and emergency response across airports in the country, several Nigerians, including a former minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, expressed concerns about the actual cost of the vehicles.

Some Nigerians also called on the minister to be more accountable and transparent by also providing the public with the specification of the vehicles.

In a statement by FAAN’s spokesperson, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze issued on Sunday, the authority said the Lion Volkan 6×6 Brand, Major Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Vehicles (MFFV), have the capacity to carry 14,000 litres of water, 1,700 litres of foam, 250kg powder capacity each, and monitors the discharge rate of between 6,000 litres to 10,000 litres per minute.

According to the statement, the trucks would be deployed to the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano respectively.

With an acceleration rate of 0-80 km per hour in 30 seconds, the agency explained that each of the trucks possessed the limitless capacity to discharge while in motion and that they are also equipped with under chassis nozzles to tackle running fuel fire.

Reactions

In her reaction on Monday, Mrs Ezekwesili wrote: “Hmmm. These fire trucks must be diamond-plated within and without, Mr Minister @hadisirika ! At the official @cenbank exchange rate, each truck cost almost $2.4 million? How?”

“Now I know why some of your folks deride the Due Process-Public Procurement reforms. I get it now. ✍🏾✍🏾” she added.

In another tweet, the former education minister said: “@hadisirika , in furtherance of the Open Governments program which your @NigeriaGov administration signed to, please share the full specification details of the fire trucks procured.

“I volunteer to do a Public Due Process review of this transaction for you. Let’s do it.”

Another twitter user, Ikechukwu Oyemike, in a reaction to Mr Sirika’s post, said: “It will be very helpful if we know the specs of these firefighter trucks as you called them.”

“Research so far has shown that in the most expensive senario, one truck will cost $1.5 million and at CBN rate, it will be about N690 Million excluding logistics & training,” he wrote.

Similarly, @Sosodef said: “This is absolute madness. How can you buy 10 fire trucks for 12bn Naira @1.2bn each?

“Fire trucks don’t work well without a direct source of water which we don’t have in most places. This looks like a China truck and from my find the one that holds 12000 litres is about 80,000$. Why would you pay 1.2bn Naira for one truck? This is insane.”

This is absolute madness. How can you buy 10 fire trucks for 12bn Naira @1.2bn each.

“Can you disclose who got this contract and the company’s directors?” a user who tweets via the handle @asiyarodrigo noted.

Another Twitter user, Ceekay, said: “I know trucks to an extent, this product is not a product that will cost anything close to 1b naira.”

“It’s neither Mercedes, Mack, Renault or Scania… I wonder why an unknown brand will be this expensive. But I still want to believe it’s a typo error.”

I know trucks to an extent, this product is not a product that will cost anything close to 1b naira

It's neither Mercedes, Mack, Renault or Scania… I wonder why an unknown brand will be this expensive.

Another user, Elkanah Garang, wrote: “Commendable! But at N1.2 billion per truck, are we going after hellfire or fire on the mountain??”

Meanwhile, efforts by this newspaper to get additional details from the ministry proved abortive on Monday.

James Odaudu, Special Adviser to Mr Sirika on Public Affairs, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ request seeking procurement details of the firefighter trucks. Multiple calls and text messages sent to his telephone number were not responded to.

