The reinstated Speaker of the Plateau House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, on Tuesday, presided over the plenary session of the assembly after his resumption of duty on Monday.

Mr Ayuba, who presided over plenary for the first time since his impeachment on 28 October 2021, appreciated his colleagues for their stand in defence of democracy.

The speaker also appreciated the people of the state for their support and for allowing democracy to thrive.

He also commended the judiciary for ensuring that justice was done.

Livinus Kwapfan (APC/Shendam Constituency) said that the APC caucus in the assembly resolved that they were going to obey the rule of law.

Mr Kwapfan said that other APC lawmakers could not attend the plenary due to other pressing exigencies.

Bala Fwanje (PDP/Mangu South) said that PDP members were happy with the judgment of the court.

During the plenary, a bill for a law to establish Plateau Social Investment and Related Matters passed the third reading.

The bill sponsored by Nanbol Daniel (PDP/Langtang North Central) is aimed at improving the social well-being of Plateau citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the plenary was adjourned to Wednesday.

The Reinstatement

A Plateau High Court sitting in Jos and presided over by Justice Nefisa Musa reinstated Mr Ayuba on Monday.

However, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Daniel Nanlong said on Monday that the House was not aware of the court’s judgment.

He told a news conference that while the House has confidence in the judiciary and the nation’s democracy, there could not be two captains on a ship.

According to him, there is no vacuum in the headship of the Assembly as Yakubu Sanda remains the speaker of the House of Assembly.

“To the best of my knowledge, the House has not been served any court judgment.

“Even if there is any judgment to that effect, the House has the right to appeal the judgment and also get a stay of execution,’’ Mr Nanlong said.

He noted, however, that he had heard rumours that the former speaker obtained a judgment from a court of law.

Some members of the House expressed joy that the court reinstated Mr Ayuba as the speaker of the House of Assembly.

Gwottson Fom (PDP-Jos South) said he was very happy that the reinstated speaker and his supporters went to court to challenge the impeachment even in the face of all forms of intimidation.

“Our tour allowances were stopped, but we didn’t budge and we have been vindicated,’’ he said.

Timothy Dantong (PDP-Riyom) described the reinstatement of Mr Ayuba as freedom for democracy in Nigeria and in Plateau.

Mr Dantong said the judgment showed the House that it must respect the laws it made.

The House impeached Mr Ayuba on 28 October 2021, but he challenged the exercise in court describing it as a contravention of the rules of the Assembly.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

