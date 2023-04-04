The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited on Monday said it did not pay N20 billion to ghost consultants.

The NNPC Limited said this in a statement by GarbaDeen Muhammad, the chief corporate communications officer of the company.

The NNPCL made this known in reaction to reports alleging that the company paid the sum of N20 billion to ghost consultants and was involved in the theft of multi-billion naira tax due to the Ogun state government.

NNPC Limited in a statement said that as a responsible corporate organization, it does not have or deal with ghost consultants.

“The NNPC Ltd read with utmost dismay, a report by an online platform (Sahara Reporters) alleging paying the sum of N20bn to ghost consultants and theft of multi-billion Naira tax due to the Ogun State government.

“At NNPC Ltd, the process of engaging consultants whenever the need arises is clear and verifiable and follows global best practices.

“It is therefore unfortunate that for whatever reason, the said the online platform would make such a grievous allegation, mindless of the consequences of such actions. The claim of a missing N20bn is absolutely false and baseless,” it said.

The NNPCL asked the online platform to retract the said publication.

“The second component of the said unfortunate report is related to the Ogun state government claiming a back duty tax liability of about N18bn, against an NNPC subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) Ltd.

“For clarity, PPMC had objected and challenged the claim through its Tax Consultant. Consequently, the Ogun State Government took the matter to court which is not unusual in business circles,” it said.

Mr Muhammad noted that the matter is currently before the court and NNPC Ltd will prove its case accordingly.

“In conclusion, NNPC Ltd strongly advises the said online publication to be mindful of the consequences of its actions before taking them.

“For a matter that is already in court, as admitted by the online publication, it is sad that any medium can arrive at such subjudice conclusions as shown by the actions of the online medium,” the company said.

