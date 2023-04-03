An Ogun State Magistrate court in Ifo, Ifo local government area of the state, has granted bail to the famous but controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as portable.

Portable was arraigned after his arrest by operatives of the state police command last Friday.

The Zazoo crooner was brought before the court on a five-count charge of assault and stealing.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, parading Portable before journalists at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, on Friday said the singer was arrested for allegedly assaulting one Osimusi Emmanuel.

Mr Oyeyemi also said the police would detain Portable for 72 hours until his trial on Monday.

Appearing before the court on Monday, Portable pleaded not guilty to all the charges filed against him.

Charges

Some of his charges read, “That you, BADMUS HABEEB OKIKIOLA, M A.KA PORTABLE, and others now at large on the 28th day of March 2023 at 11:00hrs at Odogwu Bar, Oke-Osa, Ilogbo, Ifo in the Ifo Magisterial District did willfully cause or inflict physical injury on one Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’ with your elbow on his nose which caused blood to gush out from his nose and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 4 (1) of the Violence against persons & Prohibition Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2017.

“That you, BADMUS HABEEB OKIKIOLA M A.KA PORTABLE on the same date, time and place in the Magisterial mentioned above District, did resist to be arrested by Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’, ASP Gregory Iyoha ‘m’, and ASP Kunle Badmus ‘m’ after serving you with Police Invitation Letter on the 20 day of January 2023 for the offences you committed when they were about to discharge their duty with a warrant of arrest on you, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 197 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.”

Defence

Portable’s counsel, Adodo Destiny, had prayed the court to grant the singer bail.

Delivering his ruling on the bail application made by his counsel, the magistrate, A.S Shoneye, said the offences were bailable and immediately granted him bail with a bail bond of N300,000 and two sureties who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

The court, however, ruled that Portable be transferred to the Ilaro correctional centre, pending the time his bail requirements are met.

READ ALSO:

The case was adjourned to the 26th of April for the commencement of trial.

Immediately after the court session, his lawyers were seen running helter skelter to perfect the bail condition instantly.

How his ordeal started

Portable’s ordeal started last Tuesday when two videos of the musician raining curses and physically fighting some men of the Nigeria police surfaced on the internet.

Dissatisfied by the development, the police ordered the singer to report at the nearest police station within 72 hours.

At the order’s expiration, the singer was arrested by the police.

The police who condemned the singer’s actions also threatened to prosecute him.

In the two videos, Portable claimed that an internet fraudster had brought the police to his bar to arrest his staff members “for no reason.”

But the police noted that it acted on a petition.

On Friday, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that the singer had been arrested and is currently at the state headquarters of the police in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Mr Oyeyemi further said the Zazu crooner was arrested after refusing five invitations.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the singer will remain in police custody till (today) Monday, when he will have his day in court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

