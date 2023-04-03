Listed companies issued their full-year earnings reports in a flurry last week as they raced to meet the 31 March deadline.

A good number of financial reports came out strong, some accompanied with proposals of cash rewards for shareholders, a decision likely to shape the direction the market could be heading this week.

As investors and fund managers look to position themselves for dividends and price appreciation, a key factor to consider is to pick stocks with strong fundamentals.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled a number of stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in hopes that equities will gain value with the passage of time, particularly in the short term.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may have to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

TOTALENERGIES

TotalEnegies tops this week’s pick on the strength of declaring a final dividend of N21 per unit for fiscal year 2022, summing up to a planned payout of N8.5 billion. That compares with the N6.1 billion paid for the previous year.

The energy company’s price-to-earnings (PE) at market close at the last session was 4.5x, while earnings per share (EPS) is N48.4.

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA (UBA)

UBA appears on the list for proposing a dividend per share of N0.90 totalling N30.8 billion, compared with a dividend per share of N0.80 for 2021.

The company’s PE ratio at the last trading session was 1.7x, while its EPS is N4.84.

FIDSON HEALTHCARE

Fidson features in the selection this week for planning a dividend per share of N0.55 for fiscal year 2022.

The drug maker’s PE ratio at market close during the last trading session was 4.1x, while its EPS is N2.36

OKOMU OIL PALM COMPANY

Okomu Oil makes the pick for declaring a dividend of N12 per unit for 2022 compared to the previous year when it paid N8 per unit.

The firm’s PE ratio was 9.3x as of the end of the last trading session, while its EPS is N19.75.

BETA GLASS

Beta Glass makes the cut for announcing a dividend per share of N1.17 compared to N1.10 the previous year.

The company’s PE ratio at the last trading session was 4.5x, while its EPS was N8.80.

NEM

NEM Insurance appears in the pick for proposing to pay shareholders N0.30 dividend per share in contrast to the N0.22 paid for 2021. The underwriter’s PE ratio at the last trading session was 3.4x, while its EPS is N1.26.

