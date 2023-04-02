Following the release of his fourth album, Davido confirmed the possibility of a tour with Afrobeats star Wizkid in 2024.

In an interview with Beat FM, the 30-year-old singer confirmed the post made by Wizkid a few months ago about a collaborative tour.

Davido also disclosed that he and Wizkid might be dropping a record; he also gave a shout-out to Wizkid for checking on him regularly.

“I think me and Wiz are probably going to drop a record next year. Shout out to my brother. He calls me every week and checks on me. Shout out to Wiz,” he added.

Yul edochie loses son

On Thursday, Nollywood actor Yul Edochie lost his first son Kambilichukwu. The 16-year-old reportedly developed a seizure and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Lagos, where he passed on.

Yul’s father, legendary actor Pete Edochie, confirmed the news in a Vanguard interview. He said his son, Yul, called him on the telephone on Wednesday and informed him that Kambilichukwu fell while playing football with his schoolmates and developed a seizure.

Mr Eazi wins Latin Grammy

Popular artiste Mr Eazi has become the first Nigerian to win the Latin Grammy awards. Eazi received four nominations in four categories at the 21st edition of the annual Latin Grammy awards for his contribution to the albums of Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Mr Eazi was a featured artiste on the song, Arcoíris off ‘Colores’ with J Balvin, which won the ‘Best Urban’ album category.

He also featured on ‘Oasis’ on the J Balvin x Bad Bunny album in the same category.

Shatta Wale claims Tinubu is his father

Controversial Ghanaian singer Charles Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, recently claimed the Nigerian president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to be his father since they share a striking resemblance.

In a post on Twitter, he appealed to Tinubu to adopt him.

“Your excellency, everyone says I look like you, so please come and take your son from Ghana, ok lol….” Shatta Wale tweeted on Wednesday.

“They always say my father won’t come for me, so please come for me to perform for you one of my songs; thank you, My president. May you live long, Dad?” he wrote

Portable’s arrest

During the week, controversial street hop artiste, Portable, was finally arrested following the expiration of a 72-hour ultimatum given by the Ogun State police command.

Portable, who was cheerful while going into the office of the commissioner of police, appeared remorseful and almost cried as he made his way out of the office.

He refused to speak with journalists but was overheard saying in Yoruba,

“I was lured here, they want to kill me, what have I done? I never knew those people were police officers”, among other rants.

I don’t believe elections were credible – Davido

Speaking on the recently concluded 2023 elections, Davido stated he believed the polls were not credible.

Davido, who admitted he was on his social media break, expressed disappointment with how the elections played out.

He said, “If I were online, I would have been vocal about it (the election). I have always been vocal about it.

“It is what it is! Butt I don’t feel like that was a credible election. Do you know what I’m saying? The most important thing is the safety of everybody’s life. But in all, that wasn’t it. So, I don’t think I will be able to hide that. I can’t hide that,”

17-year feud: I don’t want Ay to ever hear from me – Basketmouth

Comedian Basketmouth has refused to respond to the claim by his colleague AY that the cause of their 17-year- feud was N30,000 debt.

At a comedy show where he performed, he reacted to AY’s claims when fans asked him to speak about the incident.

Basketmouth said, “Honestly, I don’t want that guy to ever hear from me.”

Burna Boy makes history, breaks record

Grammy Award-winning artiste Burna Boy has achieved another feat as the first African artiste to sell out a Netherland Stadium.

The African Giant received a golden plaque for selling out the biggest Arena, Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands, which holds a capacity of 17,000 people, for his Love, Damini tour.

Similarly, Burna Boy has become the first Nigerian to attain over 2 billion views on his Youtube channel.

Court remands Blessing CEO over alleged Cyberbullying

Popular Instagram self-acclaimed ‘relationship expert,’ Blessing Okoro, known by the handle Blessing CEO, has been remanded in prison for alleged cyber-bullying.

A federal high court in Lagos ordered the remand of the Instagram influencer.

Rotshang Dimka, the prosecution counsel, told the court on Friday that Blessing used her Instagram page to “bully, threaten and harass” Folashade Samuels, sister to the late Bimbo Ogbonna.

Funke Akindele breaks record

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele broke her record as her movie ‘Battle on Buka Street’ became the highest-grossing movie at the box office.

According to FilmOne, the recently released film ‘Battle On Buka Street’ (BOBS) is now the highest-grossing Nigerian movie at the box office, beating the former record set by her movie ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’.

Omo Ghetto: The Saga used to hold the record at N636m but is now surpassed by Battle on Buka street, which has grossed N640m at the cinemas.

Yeni Kuti calls out Foluke Daramola for disrespecting her 30 years ago

Yeni, the daughter of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, called out actress Foluke Daramola-Salako for disrespecting her over three decades ago.

Ms Kuti disclosed her encounter with the actress while reacting to Ms Daramola-Salako’s Instagram post wherein she stated that children would soon start beating their parents.

On Tuesday, Ms Daramola-Salako, in a now-deleted post on Instagram, said in years to come, children will start beating their parents.

Reacting to the post on ‘Your View’, a breakfast programme on Television Continental, Ms Kuti said Foluke disrespected her some years back, despite their age difference.

“I like her and everything. But I remember when she insulted me. She’s 45. I’m 62. Because we did a job many years ago. Ayo Animashaun called me to do a job, ‘Girls’ Night Out’, at that time.

“It was about 30 years ago, and only doing what they asked me to do. I didn’t take money for the job, and I did the job well. But the hostility I got from her was terrible. I’m wondering if she remembers. I remember because it was done to me. But now, she’s demanding respect. You reap what you sow. We should all remember karma is a leveller,” she added.

Foluke Daramola’s husband allegedly takes a new wife

After debunking statements of snatching her husband from his ex-wife, actress Foluke Daramola trended once more following reports of her husband allegedly marrying a new wife.

In a video she made responding to the rumours, she claimed she was his only legal wife.

However, Instagram blogger Tosin Silver Adams mashed up some content to show Foluke’s husband, Mr Kay, has allegedly taken a new bride.

In his video, Tosin shared screenshots of a lady named Oluwafunke Oyegoke, who celebrated a year anniversary with Kayode Salako. Tosin, who dug deeper, found out that Oluwafunke had posted about Kayode and his birthday wishes in 2022.

