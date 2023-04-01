The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the January/February 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

According to the examination body, 8,738 candidates registered for the examination, representing a 16 per cent increase when compared with the 2022 figure.

Meanwhile, WAEC said out of the total number of registered candidates, 8,348 sat the examination at 262 centres across the country.

WAEC added that the results of 413 candidates “are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.”

Performance

The analysis of the performance of candidates shows that 2,960, representing 35.46 per cent, obtained credit and above in minimum of five subjects with or without English Language and Mathematics while 2,003 candidates, representing 23.99 per cent obtained credit and above in minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics

In Nigeria, higher education admission seekers are expected to secure credit passes in five subjects relevant to their chosen courses of study, including English Language and Mathematics.

More details of candidates

Giving a further breakdown, WAEC said amongst the candidates that sat the examination, 27 with varying degrees of special needs registered for the examination.

“Out of this number, eight were visually challenged, two had impaired hearing and four were albinos; all these candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination,” it noted.

It also noted that of the total number of candidates who sat the examination, 4,161 were males while 4,187 were females, representing 49.84 and 50.16 per cent, respectively

On the withheld results, the examination body noted that “the cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the Council for determination in due course”.

It added that the committee’s decisions will be communicated directly to the affected candidates, thereafter.

