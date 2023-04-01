The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that Nigeria recorded five new COVID-19 infections from 25 February to 31 March.

According to the centre, the new cases were reported from Lagos and Rivers states.

According to the latest NCDC situation report which was released on Saturday, Rivers State recorded four cases while Lagos recorded a single case.

The latest figure has raised the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Nigeria to 266,665.

NCDC stated that as of Saturday, 259,951 cases have been discharged and 3,155 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It noted that four states: Abia, Kaduna, Kano, and Nasarawa reported no cases, adding that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) will continue to coordinate the national response activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

