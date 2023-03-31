The governor-elect of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, has promised to use technology and involve residents of rural communities in fighting banditry in the state.

Mr Radda spoke to State House correspondents Friday afternoon after he presented his Certificate of Return to President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr Radda was at the Villa with the state governor, Aminu Masari.

He said when sworn in as governor, his administration would prioritise fighting insecurity.

The former director general of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) said without security, residents of the state would find it difficult to go to farm, schools, markets and other economic activities.

“Yes, I have said it over and over that security is our first priority. This is what we are going to give much attention to because it is only when you have peace and security that you can be able to go to the farm, school, hospital and even the market.

“So security is very cardinal in the economic development of any society. And agriculture is one of the major areas of employment in our state. And it’s a major area of livelihood for our people, so it (government) must provide security to our people. And we promise to involve the locals (residents of local communities) and we promise to involve use of technology in tackling the security issues in my state,” Mr Radda promised.

Mr Radda said he has set up strategic policy review committees which would help his administration to start working as soon as he is sworn in.

“I think we have made our points very clear. And we have rolled out our strategic policy for the state and just the day before yesterday, we inaugurated our strategic policy review committees. We want to kickstart our work immediately we are sworn-in as governor and deputy. So I think we are doing everything now to ensure that we put everything in place so that we hit the ground running immediately after swearing-in,” he said.

Mr Radda said the president reminded him to be transparent and accountable in discharging his duties.

Mr Radda, who was Mr Masari’s chief of staff before he was appointed SMEDAN boss, polled 859,892 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yakubu Lado, who got 486,620 votes.

Katsina, like many other states in the North-west and a part of the North-central, has been witnessing series of terrorists activities leading to the deaths and displacement of thousands of people. Schools and markets have been attacked while major roads have become endangered.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

